Harlem gun violence rise worries police, community

HARLEM, Manhattan — While the NYPD continues to fight a recent uptick in gun violence, detectives in the 26th Precinct in Harlem are zeroing in on Jessie Moorehead.

Police say 30-year old Moorehead is a known gang member, responsible for shooting into a crowd of people hitting two innocent men on Aug. 9 near 125th and Amsterdam Avenue.

Sgt. Kristofer Allua, head of the precinct’s detective squad said Moorehead could be connected to other shootings.

From August to October of this year, police in Harlem have been investigating six shootings that happened right on 125th Street including one in front of Antioch Baptist Church where a bullet hit a man in the neck then went through a wall of the church the lodge into a chair.

“Our biggest concern is the shootings are happening near the precinct so there is no regard for anyone,” said Sgt. Allua.

The most recent shooting happened in front of 457 West 125th Street, police say after an argument between two men, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the man he was arguing with but hit an innocent 53-year old man across the street.

Police are looking for Moorehead in connection to the shooting on August 9th but if you have any information on any of the shootings they ask that you call Crimestoppers at 800-577-Tips.