Harlem group helps formerly incarcerated people register to vote

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A group pushing for the rights of those impacted by the criminal justice system took action in Harlem Saturday, by rallying up people to register to vote.

Many of the people thought they weren’t allowed because of their time spent behind bars.

According the American Civil Liberties Union, nearly six million Americans can’t vote because of felony convictions. Each state has varying felony disenfranchisement laws.

In New York, people in prison cannot vote. All other people with criminal convictions, including those on probation, can vote. An executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2018 restores voting rights to those on parole through a conditional pardon.

When Darrell Lucas was 19-years-old, a criminal conviction stripped him of many of his rights.

“They conditioned me and told me I was a felon and couldn’t vote anymore,” said Lucas.

The now 50-year-old Harlem man served his time and he has a job, but the one-time felon felt his freedom was limited. He didn’t think he’d ever vote again because of his time spent behind bars. That all changed Saturday when Lucas was approached by a member of the Alliance of Families for Justice.

The alliance is hosting a voting registration drive for New Yorkers to practice their voting rights.

The tent is located on Lenox Avenue between 111th and 112th Streets and it will continue every Saturday though the election.

Executive Director Soffiyah Elijah has loved ones who’ve been incarcerated since she was a teenager. Through her own experiences, she strives to address racial bias and the disenfranchisement of people of color, many of whom have incarcerated family members.

“They can be heard and recognized and no longer be marginalized,” said Elijah.