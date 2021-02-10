Häagen-Dazs thief rescued by police from Manhattan building ledge

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ice cream heist.jpg

An ice cream heist did not go as planned when an alleged Häagen Dazs thief had to be rescued from police Feb. 9, 2021.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An ice cream heist did not go as planned when an alleged Häagen Dazs thief had to be rescued by police Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a burglary in progress around 9:30 a.m. in East Harlem.

Officers arrived at the location and saw a man matching the description of the suspect, police said.

The suspect ran into a nearby courtyard along East 98 Street and Lexington Avenue and climbed over a fence, according to authorities.

However, the suspect did not realize the height of the fence and became stranded on the ledge, police said.

Authorities cut the fence, placed a harness on him and brought him down to safety.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Pastore, was subsequently arrested for stealing eight pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, police said.

He faces changes of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

“After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn’t go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem. Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Multi-vehicle collision on West Side Highway causes delays

Weekend of gun violence continues

Subway slashing suspect sought, 3 more charged after riders terrorized in Manhattan

NYPD make arrests in string of subway attacks

Transit and union officials slam City Hall over slashings

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss