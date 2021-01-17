Group attacks blogger at Manhattan protest with egg, dirty diaper: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police are searching for several people who attacked an independent blogger while she filmed a protest in Madison Square Park last weekend, according to the NYPD.

The 33-year-old victim was in the park near East 23rd Street and Madison Avenue around noon on Jan. 10 when a group of people surrounded her and questioned why she was filming, according to authorities.

The mob then shoved the woman, hit her on the head with an egg and knocked her cell phone to the ground with an umbrella, police said.

The victim tried to run from her attackers but they followed her and one of the suspects sprayed her with aerosol string while a second suspect hit her with a skateboard, police said. A third suspect rubbed a soiled baby diaper on the victim’s face, according to investigators.

The mob then fled the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects on Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

