Full vacate order issued for Bronx building where man fell through sidewalk

THE BRONX — A full vacate order has been issued for a building that a man fell through the sidewalk in front of in the Bronx Saturday, according to the NYC Department of Buildings.

Firefighters rescued a person from a hole in a Bronx sidewalk Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The FDNY was called to the scene of what appeared to be a partial sidewalk collapse on Third Avenue in Belmont around 12:23 p.m.

The victim fell between 12 and 15 feet, fire officials said. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Department of Buildings sent an inspector to the scene, a spokesperson said.

The FDNY cut through a metal security gate and got to the victim from the basement of a nearby dentist office. First responders were able to quickly rescue the trapped man.

Thankfully the emergency room at Saint Barnabas hospital is right across the street. Miraculously, police tell PIX11 News the victim is in stable condition with only minor injuries to his head.

DOB inspectors found, upon inspection of the sidewalk vault where the man fell, that the vault was in a “state of disrepair.”

Due to the state of disrepair, DOB inspectors issued a “Full Vacate Order” for the entire building, including the dentists office. The building at 4521 Third Avenue, BX is a five-story mixed use, semi attached building with a cellar. A dentistry office operates on the first floor, with the rest of the building currently unoccupied.

The building owner was ordered to immediately install a construction fence at the property to protect the public. The premises will be monitored for compliance with this order.