Flooding brings new woes to NYC church hard-hit by COVID-19

Manhattan

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Saint Peter’s Lutheran church in Manhattan was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 60 members of the congregation dying from COVID-19.

Now, it’s suffered a new trauma, sustaining severe flooding damage after the rupture of a major municipal water main.

The senior pastor said muddy floodwaters caused significant damage to the sanctuary and to basement-level rooms, including a theater.

The church places a major emphasis on music and has a popular Jazz Vespers program, and the pastor said the badly damaged items included treasured musical instruments and the archives of greats such as John Coltrane and Billy Strayhorn.

