First look inside the new Krispy Kreme flagship store in Times Square

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Krispy Kreme is about to open their new flagship store in Manhattan’s Times Square and we got a peek inside.

PIX11’s Ben Aaron explored the impressive new location ahead of its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Delivering the “most impressive doughnut experience,” the store will offer a 24-hour street-side pickup window, the world’s largest “Hot Light,” an iconic doughnut-making theater and the largest “Glazed Waterfall” so visitors can watch the baked treats run through and get glazed.

The flagship store is located at `1601 Broadway, right by West 48th Street.