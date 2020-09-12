Fewer people, heavier police presence in Washington Square Park Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan — There are a lot of people in Washington Square Park late Saturday but for the most part people are wearing masks and social distancing.

There is also a significant police presence s spread out through the park. At this point, it appears much safer then it was Friday night.

After midnight Friday going into Saturday, hundreds of revelers partied hard at Washington Square Park.

A similar party last week drew the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYU officials. At least 30 students have already been suspended by NYU for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday evening, members of the NYPD and the New York City Sheriff’s Department handed out facemasks.

The NYPD does not conduct mask enforcement. However, the NYPD’s primary mission is to remind members of the public and essential workers that compliance with this directive is critical to protecting public health.

NYU junior Megan Trout was disappointed Friday night to see students not being responsible.

“I do feel bad for the freshman, that’s it’s hard to make friends but until this is behind us it is not the answer, COVID is real and there are a lot of people not wearing masks. I just feel like people can be wearing masks, you know? Like honestly.”

Police in patrol cars broke up the party around 1:30 in the morning.

It took a while to get partygoers to disperse. Freshman Parker Hara says NYU is cracking down on students showing a flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols.

Like many freshman, he is concerned the bad behavior could lead to more outbreaks and jeopardize the semester.

“I definitely support coming down on the people not following the rules and making a dangerous environment for those of us who are following the rules and being a part of the community,” Hara said.

If you are wondering why it took so long for police to beak up the party last night, the NYPD says there were no calls made to 911 or 311 about the unsafe situation in the park.