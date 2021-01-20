FBI arrests man in Manhattan in connection with Capitol riot: official

YORKVILLE, Manhattan — The FBI arrested a man in Manhattan Wednesday in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, an official said.

FBI agents were seen on 88th Street, between First and York avenues in Yorkville, around 8 a.m.

Samuel Fisher was taken into custody by FBI agents and is expected to be charged in connection with the Capitol riot by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of District of Columbia, an FBI spokesperson said. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Fisher faces.

More than 125 people have been arrested in connection with the deadly siege at the Capitol, led by supporters of President Donald Trump, during a joint session of Congress to certify Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Biden’s inauguration takes place Wednesday.

Trump left the White House for the final time Wednesday morning. He will not attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

