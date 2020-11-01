Father, 8-year-old shot while trick or treating in Harlem: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A father and his 8-year-old daughter were out trick or treating in Harlem on Saturday when they were struck by stray bullets, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Sunday.

Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. in front of a supermarket on Lenox Avenue, according to police.

The 39-year-old man was shot in his right arm and his 8-year-old daughter was hit in her right knee, police said. The pair walked to a nearby hospital for treatment before police arrived at the scene, according to the NYPD.

They were both listed in stable condition.

Officers who responded to the scene found a woman who also was shot in her right arm, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police initially said the woman was 33, but later said she was 36.

A preliminary police investigation determined all three victims were not the intended targets.

No arrests have been made.

Harrison said members of the detectives squad are working hard to find the suspects involved.

Police released surveillance images Sunday in connection with the shooting.

Surveillance video obtained by the NYPD shows two men arguing and fighting before the shooting. Both men are seen firing several rounds at each other, with stray bullets striking the three victims, police said.

NYPD Police released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting that injured three bystanders, including an 8-year-old girl, in Harlem on Oct. 31, 2020.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).