Famous hairstyle shop to close in East Village after nearly 75 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Will it be the final cut for Astor Place Hairstylists? From always in style to going out of business, clients and the crew at the well-known shop heard the news this weekend.

The shop has been a family business since 1947 along Astor Place and Broadway in Manhattan’s East Village.

Owners John and Paul Vezza said they will likely have to close in November

“Barring a mairacle,” they both add.

About 40 people are on staff and fill the lower level shop with the sounds of clippers and conversation.

The stylists have started a GoFundMe page to support their fellow workers who are losing their jobs.

Business has been down 90% since the pandemic. They reopened when new regulations were issued June 22.

Walk-ins and appointments are still welcome, as they have been for seven decades.

Find out more at their website, here.

