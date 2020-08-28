Expansion of Open Streets and outdoor dining coming

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Melba’s in Harlem seemed to be the perfect place to celebrate a birthday.

It was Shirley Powell’s 77th birthday and her son Kevin was lucky to snag a table for her celebration.

“We’ve been shut in for so long so I really want to support our local businesses,” Kevin Powell, an author and activist, told PIX11 News.

Now that Mayor de Blasio officially declared Frederick Douglass Boulevard an “Open Street,” soon to be closed to traffic for more weekend outdoor dining, restaurant owner Melba Wilson will be able to add more tables and hire more staff.

“To have Frederick Douglass Boulevard closed means the infusion of great space,” Wilson said. “We have people are waiting to get tables. Going out on the street means we can employ more people.”

The six new Open Streets locations just announced by Mayor de Blasio include an 8-block stretch of Frederick Douglass Boulevard from 112th to 120th Street, as well as three other locations in Manhattan — West 36th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue; East 28th Street between Madison and Park; and East 29th Street between Madison and Fifth.

There’s also one new location in Brooklyn — Hoyt Street between Pacific and State Streets — and in Queens, at Ditmars Boulevard between 33rd and 36th Streets.

These Streets will be closed to traffic to allow for more outdoor dining from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday nights as well as noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The one block stretch of East 28th Street was officially closed to traffic for the first time tonight and both restaurant staff and customers at the Tipsy NoMad and the Churchill Tavern were delighted.

“I think this is an amazing way for us as New Yorkers to continue to live our lives with benefit of open space,” Marty Plevel, a Churchill Tavern customer, told PIX11 News.

Mayor de Blasio is now saying outdoor dining may be extended beyond October 31 and may resume in early spring instead of May but the bigger question remains when indoor dining be allowed.