Employees rally as City Council supports protections for fast food workers

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Dozens of Chipotle employees rallied in front of the chain’s Sixth Avenue location in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday demanding protections in the restaurant while working through the pandemic..

Several of these essential workers shared their stories of hours cut or jobs lost without real cause.

“I was at work working for Chipotle,” Melody Walker said. “I was fired for not smiling, but there were no customers in the store at the time.”

The New York City council is pushing legislation requiring a just cause for any employee of a fast food restaurant to be fired.

