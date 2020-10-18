Driver steals taxi, crashes into three parked cars on the Upper East Side after joyride

Police said a the driver of a stolen taxi crashed into three parked cars. (Citizen)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A stolen taxicab crashed into three parked cars Sunday afternoon on the Upper East Side, police said.

The yellow taxi was stolen from the Upper West Side around 10 a.m. and taken for a joyride in Manhattan for hours before it was spotted by police running a red light, officials said. Officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he didn’t stop.

A few moments later, the stolen taxi crashed near 88th Street and Lexington Avenue, hitting three vehicles. The suspect ran off and was still on the loose as of Sunday night.

