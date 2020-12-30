‘Do not come to Times Square’: NYPD talks New Year’s Eve security, street closures

NYPD Chiefs Terence Monahan and Juanita Holmes speak on New Year’s Eve security ahead of a very different holiday in Times Square; Giant numerals for “2021” to be used in the New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square.

MANHATTAN — Ahead of a New Year’s Eve in Manhattan’s Times Square unlike any in the past, the NYPD held a press conference Wednesday detailing security precautions and reminding residents to avoid the whole area.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, spectators will not be allowed in or near Times Square as the city rings in 2021.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan assured that officers along the perimeter of a shut-down zone surrounding Times Square will not allow crowds to gather and will instruct anyone who stops to keep moving.

“Don’t even attempt to come down there to watch,” Monahan warned to anyone thinking of coming near Times Square on New Year’s Eve to catch a glimpse of the ball drop.

Monahan estimated the number of officers around Times Square will be reduced by about 80% compared to previous years. However, there will still be “hundreds” of officers on hand to keep the area secure, authorities said.

Street closures

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes outlined measures being taken to keep all civilians not involved in the television productions away from the Times Square area.

Beginning midnight late Wednesday night, portions of Times Square will be shut down to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, Chief Holmes said.

The effected area of this initial “freeze” runs from West 49th to 45th streets, between Sixth and Eighth avenues.

The second, larger “freeze” will go into effect at 3 p.m. Thursday and will extend the effected area to be from West 41st to 49th streets, between the same avenues.

This #NewYearsEve will be unlike any in the past due to COVID-19. Please take note of these street closures that will be in place in the days leading up to the ball drop, and know that there will be no pedestrians or spectators allowed in Times Square this year. pic.twitter.com/HA8IkcFajO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 30, 2020

Monahan reiterated that people should stay home and watch on TV rather than come to Midtown Manhattan.

“We are not going to allow people to stand on the street corner, stare up…Do not come to the area,” he said. “If you think you’re going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you’re mistaken.”

For visitors staying at the hotels operating in or near Times Square, they will not be allowed to come outside to watch the ball drop and will instead be told to stay inside the hotel during that time, Monahan said.

Counter-terrorism precautions

NYPD Chief of Counter-terrorism Matine Materasso assured New Yorkers that there is “no active, credible or specific threat” against the city’s New Year’s celebration, but that due to its iconic status, it is always treated as a potential target for disruptions.

The counter-terrorism bureau has already implemented some security measures in the area such as staging concrete barriers, conducting pre-sweeps of nearby parking garages and similar locations in the “frozen” zone.

She said that officers from her team will also secure entry-point screening for the cast members and production teams of the television productions.

Additionally, Materasso said that both in and outside the perimeter of the event there will be heavy weapons teams, members of the Bomb Squad, explosive-detection canines, drone-detection teams, blocker vehicles and sand trucks from the Department of Sanitation.

“Let’s put 2020 in the books,” Cheif Monahan said. “2021 is coming and it’s going to be a much better year, for this city, for this country.”

Watch the full briefing in the video below: