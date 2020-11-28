Deputy sheriffs bust Midtown illegal bottle club with nearly 400 people inside

An illegal bottle club was busted in midtown, Manhattan on Nov. 27, 2020, officials said.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — New York City deputy sheriffs busted an illegal bottle club with nearly 400 attendees in Midtown, officials said.

Sheriffs broke up the illegal party, which violated several coronavirus restrictions as well as alcohol beverage control laws, at 202 West 36th St. around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the city Sheriff’s Office.

More than 393 people were inside at the time, officials said.

11/28/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/5zXIwuRkrG — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020

Four organizers were issued summonses related to emergency coronavirus orders, health code violations and other offenses, according to the city Sheriff’s Office.

Another illegal bottle club was busted in Queens on Thanksgiving. In that case, deputy sheriffs broke up a party of 76 people who gathered at a location on Junction Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue, which is in a yellow microcluster zone.

