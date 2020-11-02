Delivery man on e-bike killed in Upper East Side hit-and-run: police

An electronic bike on the street after a delivery man riding it was struck and killed by an SUV that fled the scene on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2020 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to police.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV they say struck and killed a local delivery man Sunday on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Just before 4:30 p.m. cops responded to a 911 call of a cyclist hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East 97th Street and Second Avenue, the NYPD said.

Responding officers found the 42-year-old man, who had been riding an electronic bike, lying in the road with visible injuries, authorities said.

EMS responded and rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Ernesto Guzman of East Harlem.

Officials said a preliminary investigation determined that Guzman was riding southbound on Second Avenue when a black Chevy Tahoe, traveling westbound on East 97th Street, struck the deliveryman at the intersection.

The SUV fled the scene and was later recovered, unoccupied, blocks away near the intersection of East 96th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday and the NYPD said their investigation was ongoing.

