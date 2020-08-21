Debate over housing homeless in hotels in Manhattan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Mark Lee is one of 283 men moved from a city homeless shelter to the Lucerne Hotel at 79th Street and Amsterdam.

Originally from Highbridge in the Bronx, Lee is well aware of the Facebook group “Upper West Siders For Safer Streets” that now has more than 10,000 members, with some claiming the homeless men in three hotels menace them, urinate publicly and do drugs openly.

“Listen we’re not here to cause trouble, we just want to fit in and we’re trying to find housing,” Lee said.

Tonight was the second of two community meetings hosted by the 20th precinct at the 79th Street boat basin to allay the fears of residents. Police spoke with those in the neighborhood.

“I have received thousands of emails about the Lucerne,” said one of the officers. “Going forward, now our commanding officer has established a team of a supervisor and six police officers in car and on foot patrol covering the Broadway area from 12 to 8 o’clock at night.”

Many of those in attendance gave police high marks:

“It was meaningful to me, I see more police officers on the block, I have not seen anybody do anything terrible,” said Phyllis Bressler.

But others who chose not to appear on camera say their issue isn’t with police but with the city’s Department of Homeless Services, who they claim allowed a level 3 violent sex offender to live at the hotel within 1,000 feet of two schools.

Police say that was a clerical error and he never was at the hotel, or has since been moved out.

However, the officers also said that no timetable has been set for the men to move out of the Lucerne Hotel.