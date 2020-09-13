Customer without a mask assaults Manhattan Verizon employee, uses racist slur

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A customer without a mask attacked a Manhattan Verizon employee on Thursday after she was asked to cover her face.

Verizon has asked for the public’s help identifying the woman so she can be banned for life.

Video shows the woman throw an object at an employee after being told to leave.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language

“You’re enforcing illegal laws,” she shouts. “You don’t tell me what to do and you don’t grab my hand you f—–g fat, ugly n—-r.”

Verizon requires customers wear face coverings in stores.

Senior VP of Sales and Operations Krista Bourne said the company was working with local authorities on the investigation.

“Our retail employees are Verizon’s heart and soul,” Bourne said. These dedicated teams work tirelessly to ensure customers remain connected during these unprecedented times. That said, they cannot and should not tolerate abuse from customers. I appreciate the professionalism our employee has shown, however the behavior by this customer is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Verizon has asked anyone who knows the woman to call the the Verizon security hotline at 800-483-0722.

