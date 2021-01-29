Video: Customer strikes Manhattan deli employee with sign during dispute

Police released surveillance footage of a man who struck a deli employee during a dispute on Jan. 24, 2021.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A dispute turned physical when an employee was struck with a sign at a Manhattan deli early Sunday.

A man entered a deli in the vicinity of Canal and Orchard streets around 2:15 a.m. and became upset when he was told the lotto machine was shut down for the night, police said.

The deli employee asked the customer to leave, and a dispute ensued, authorities said.

The dispute escalated, and the man picked up a wet floor sign and struck the employee before fleeing, according to police.

The victim sustained pain and swelling to his head and hand.

Police obtained surveillance footage, asking for the public to help identify the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).