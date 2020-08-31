Criminal court judge punched in the face in Manhattan as she headed to work

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN— A 56-year-old criminal court judge was punched in the face as she walked to work on Monday morning, court officials said.

Judge Phyllis Chu was on Water Street, just blocks from New York County Criminal Court, when a man on a bike attacked her, officials said. Chu was treated at the scene.

The man on the bike, who may have been emotionally disturbed, kept going Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the city’s Office of Court Administration, said.

Police canvassed the area, but they were unable to find the man, Chalfen said.

No arrests have been made.

