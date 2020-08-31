Criminal court judge punched in the face in Manhattan as she headed to work

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN— A 56-year-old criminal court judge was punched in the face as she walked to work on Monday morning, court officials said.

Judge Phyllis Chu was on Water Street, just blocks from New York County Criminal Court, when a man on a bike attacked her, officials said. Chu was treated at the scene.

The man on the bike, who may have been emotionally disturbed, kept going Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the city’s Office of Court Administration, said.

Police canvassed the area, but they were unable to find the man, Chalfen said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

Carolines comedy club founder Caroline Hirsch on reopening and women in stand-up

Harlem School of the Arts reopens

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot