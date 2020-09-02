Crash on George Washington Bridge causes extensive delays in both directions

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A Wednesday morning crash on the George Washington Bridge forced multiple lanes to shut down, resulting in extensive backups in both directions.

The crash and subsequent vehicle fire occurred on the New Jersey-bound upper level of the bridge, where all lanes were closed as of 10 a.m.

Additionally, one lane of the NJ-bound lower level was closed and one upper-level lane of the New York-bound side was also blocked due to the crash.

According to the Port Authority’s twitter account for the bridge, the crash resulted in delays up to 90 minutes for drivers heading to New Jersey via the upper level.

Meanwhile, the vehicles taking the upper level into New York saw delays up to 60 minutes.

Passenger cars are being advised to use the lower level.

The crash also caused extensive delays on the Major Deegan Expressway in both directions, as well as the Cross Bronx Expressway.