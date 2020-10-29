Debris falls from Midtown high rise prompting massive shutdown, concerns about crane

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Debris fell from the top of a Manhattan high rise creating a dangerous situation in Midtown.

For hours, authorities were concerned that a tower crane atop 111 West 57th Street was loose or unstable, spinning in windy weather.

Instead, a Department of Buildings official said the crane’s movement was part of its normal function, and the cause of falling debris from its construction site is still being investigated.

Piece of metal on 6th Av at W 56th that nearby witness says fell from building on W 57th & scene of tonight’s crane incident #NYC @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/mx9iMg8Op9 — Greg Mocker (@gregmocker) October 30, 2020

A full stop work order has since been issued due to failure to safeguard public and property construction operations, according to the Department of Buildings website.

The FDNY said crews arrived on scene just before 6:45 p.m. and noticed debris on the street.

Approximately 30 FDNY units with a total of 110 members were on scene.

Rescue Company 1 was sent to the building, where they noticed a tower crane with a cable hanging from the boom was a little lower than it should have been, and it was spinning around, hitting the building, and knocking debris down into the street, FDNY said.

Crews were able to get the crane operator up into the crane and secure that cable that was loose, according to FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens, who was at the scene during the incident.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Video posted to Twitter showed the scene, though officials say it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Crane chaos at 111 West 57th in Manhattan – building under construction, crane under construction pic.twitter.com/W4cq8xGE0o — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 29, 2020

“Videos of the crane show that is was spinning. This is called what is known as ‘weathervaning’ and is a normal crane function,” said DOB official Andrew Rudansky. “‘Weathervaning’ is a standard configuration for tower cranes, which allows them to swing 360 degrees when not in use. This is done to allow the crane to sway in the direction of the wind, which in turn reduces wind resistance on increases the stability of the crane.”

The crane was not unstable, nor did it collapse, he said.

But that doesn’t explain the cause of the debris, or whether or not the weathervaning crane was somehow involved.

Here’s the moment two large pieces of debris from the building under construction at 111 W 57th St in NYC, were knocked off by a crane “windmilling” during serious winds tonight. The building is 85 stories tall. This is re-recorded from a live feed I did here earlier. pic.twitter.com/uqlCsWJtyC — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 29, 2020

Crane danger 111 W 57th St #FDNY here looking at the very top of the structure. Some debris on the street @PIX11News #manhattan #nyc pic.twitter.com/lr7YTlTJdz — Greg Mocker (@gregmocker) October 29, 2020

As of Friday morning, traffic is shut down on Sixth Ave from 56 to 58 streets and 57th Street from Sixth to Seventh avenues; M31 and M57 buses are detoured.

There were also delays or reroutes on the F, N, Q, R and W subway lines at the time of the incident.

F trains are bypassing 57th Street in both directions.



Customers intending to travel in Manhattan and Queens via the N, Q, R or W lines are strongly advised to seek alternate routes.



The last stop on northbound N, Q, R and Q trains will be 34th Street-Herald Square.



There is shuttle train service between Queensboro Plaza and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard in both directions. –MTA

The building in question is a residential skyscraper on 57th Street’s “Billionaire’s Row” near Sixth Avenue. Active residential listings in the building show units priced for sale from $8.75 million to $66 million, according to StreetEasy.

Perfectly positioned at the center line of Central Park, 111 West 57th Street is home to just 46 private Tower Residences, each one a spectacular full floor or duplex with ceiling heights of 14ft, most with unobstructed views of the Park and city skyline. –StreetEast description of 111 West 57th Street

Exactly eight years ago, as Superstorm Sandy arrived in the region, high winds knocks over the top of a crane attached to 157 West 157th Street, leaving it dangling 75 stories high.