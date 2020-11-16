Court ruling deciding fate of homeless men living in Upper West Side hotel on hold one more day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The fate of the homeless men living in the Lucerne Hotel will have to wait one more day at least, a judge hearing their case announced on Monday evening.

Judge Debra James of the New York Supreme Court spent Monday afternoon listening to attorneys for residents of the hotel that’s temporarily housing more than 230 homeless men. They’re arguing that being expelled from the hotel would cause “irreparable harm” to them.

Opposing them are both a group of neighborhood residents, called the West Side Community Organization, or WESCO, and the New York City government. It’s arranged for the men to move to a Radisson Hotel in the Financial District downtown.

The judge said that she’ll review the arguments made, and reconvene the long-awaited court hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeless men moved into the Lucerne as part of a city government plan to mitigate coronavirus concerns in shelters.