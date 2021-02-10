Cops search for suspect who struck 75-year-old man with brick in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

Cops are searching for the man who allegedly struck a 75-year-old man with a brick in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Dec. 25, 2020.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police asked the public to help identify the suspect who allegedly struck a 75-year-old man with a brick in an unprovoked attack late last year.

It happened on Christmas Day around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lenox Avenue and West 145th Street in Harlem.

The victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown man who hit him with a brick, police said.

He suffered pain, bleeding and a laceration to his head, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

No words were exchanged prior to the incident, and police said it was an unprovoked attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

