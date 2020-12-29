Collision on George Washington Bridge upper level causes delays into Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A crash on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge caused extensive traffic delays into Manhattan Tuesday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene of the apparent collision between two tractor trailers on the New York-bound upper level of the bridge.

The incident shut down the left and center lanes as crews worked on the scene, leaving just the right and far-right lanes open for all traffic to squeeze by.

The lower level looked to be a bit better for commuters, according to AIR11.

An earlier crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway had already caused an hour delay earlier Tuesday and the GWB crash only added to those backups.