Collision on George Washington Bridge upper level causes delays into Manhattan

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY — A crash on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge caused extensive traffic delays into Manhattan Tuesday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene of the apparent collision between two tractor trailers on the New York-bound upper level of the bridge.

The incident shut down the left and center lanes as crews worked on the scene, leaving just the right and far-right lanes open for all traffic to squeeze by.

The lower level looked to be a bit better for commuters, according to AIR11.

An earlier crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway had already caused an hour delay earlier Tuesday and the GWB crash only added to those backups.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek