Citywide cleanup begins after storm dumps 17 inches on NYC

HARLEM, Manhattan — Iris Harrison wasted no time getting to work, digging out her car along 158th Street in Washington Heights in just under 30 minutes.

She credits her progress to her secret weapon: a swifter.

“God gave us the wisdom to use this swifter and we just cleaned the car,” she said. “Now, we’re going to have to deal with making a path.”

From swifters to shovels and snow blowers, New Yorkers were hard at work for a good part of Tuesday, cleaning up the day after a colossal storm dumped as much as 17 inches on the Big Apple.

It’s the biggest snowfall in five years to hit the city, it’s remnants sure to be felt in the coming days.

“Life is coming back a little more to normal quickly but there are still issues of course, some delays at most flights at LaGuardia and Kennedy still suspended, there is no bus service at Port Authority,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Much of the cleanup Tuesday being placed on property owners and businesses who are responsible for clearing the path outside their buildings.

A grueling task for superintendent Miguel Fernandez

“We have roughly nearly 1,000 feet around the building so it took us about seven hours,” he said.

Despite all the efforts around town, the snow continued to fall during the day, in some cases adding an extra an inch or two in some areas. While some businesses chose to stay closed waiting for the snow to pass, owners of the Washington Heights cafe Semicolon knew the faster they clear up their dining area, the likelier customers would come through.

“This is a coffee shop, so we got to be able to start right away when customers come in,” said Aaron Jo, Semicolon’s owner.

Restrictions implemented in wake of the storm forced many restaurants to shut down their outdoor dining spaces. Their only options on the table were takeout and delivery.

The city is now on alert for any damage that some of those dining structures may have experienced during the storm.

“We want to make sure that those outdoor dining structures are okay. If any damage occurred we want to make sure that they are safe before anyone goes back and uses them,” said de Blasio.

The city is now encouraging shop owners who feel the snow caused damage to their outdoor structure to call 311 and file a report.