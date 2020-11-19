Child among people rescued from apartment fire on Upper West Side; 12 injured, including firefighters

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Multiple people were rescued by firefighters after flames broke out in an Upper West Side apartment early Thursday morning.

The FDNY said the two-alarm fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. in a third-floor apartment in a building on Riverside Drive, near West 82nd Street.

AIR11 was over the scene and saw at least two people being pulled out of a third-floor window, including what appeared to be a child and a woman.

Fire officials said seven civilians and five firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The blaze was deemed under control around 7:11 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not known.