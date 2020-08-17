Chelsea Market opens outdoor dining

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — It’s dinner time again at one of the city’s destination restaurant spots.

Chelsea Market, known for the unique experience and variety of foods available inside the old warehouse, had to close its indoor dining food hall in March. Now, 115 outdoor dining tables have been safely placed along the road for two blocks on 15th and 16th Streets between Ninth and Tenth Avenues.

Jeffrey LeFrancois, executive director of the Meatpacking Business Improvement District, said he’s pleased to see the expansion.

“Chelsea Market helps make our neighborhood one of the most enjoyable and unique in the city and being able to once again experience the wonders of the market will go a long way in making everyone feel more at home,” he said.

