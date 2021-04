WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New York City is done using Pier 76 as its primary impound location for towed cars in Manhattan, in a move made to prevent millions of dollars in fines from the state.

The area will be instead used for the Hudson River Park redevelopment project.

But a lot of cars get towed in Manhattan — particularly in Midtown. That likely won’t change.

Instead, the city has set up a temporary location, though that has its own set of challenges and controversies.