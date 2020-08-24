SUV jumps curb, crashes into outdoor dining area on Upper East Side, police say

Three people sustained minor injuries when two vehicles collided, sending one over a curb and crashing into an outdoor dining setup on 92nd Street and Second Avenue, police said.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Video shows the aftermath of an SUV plowing into an area blocked off for outdoor dining in a what police confirmed to be a two-car crash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side Monday evening.

Authorities said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at 92nd Street and Second Avenue when a Cadillac Escalade collided with an Audi sedan driving down Second Avenue.

Video appears to show that the collision caused the SUV to jump the curb and crash into the outdoor dining space at pizzeria Delizia.

Cops said three people were injured; one of the drivers was hospitalized for a minor injury and two pedestrians in the area were treated at the scene for non-severe injuries.

No one in the outdoor dining area was hurt, police said.

As of Tuesday, there were about 10,000 permits for outdoor dining across the city, with about half of those in Manhattan.

Outdoor dining could be the norm for the foreseeable future. Mayor Bill de Blasio hinted Monday that indoor dining might not return in the city until 2021, or until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.

Transportation Alternatives; a non-profit working improve access to bicycling, walking and public transportation in the city; noted that some 200 people are killed, and more than 60,000 injured, by vehicles every year, costing the local economy about $4 billion in property damage and medical expenses.

“As New Yorkers sit in the streets to support local businesses, drivers must respect our right to do so,” the non-profit said in a statement. “If there were ever a time to seriously reign in this city’s deference to the automobile, it’s now. Until that happens, the city must use every tool at its disposal, including protective barriers, to shield those on the street from the threat of traffic violence.”

In a statement, the non-profit NYC Hospitality Alliance also called for improved safety.

“The outdoor dining program has been incredibly important for thousands of struggling small business and is very popular with the public. Thankfully, it appears none of the restaurant’s customers were injured in the crash, but nonetheless, we must constantly seek to improve street safety for everyone who uses it, including the restaurants, their workers and customers,” NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said.

