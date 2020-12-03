Brooklyn rapper Casanova turns himself in after 18 indicted on federal gang charges: police

NEW YORK CITY — Brooklyn rapper Casanova surrendered to the police in Manhattan Wednesday night after being among 18 alleged gang members named Tuesday in an indictment on various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses, the NYPD said.

The FBI had said Tuesday they were still looking for the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Caswell Senior. The other 17 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang were already in custody at the time.

Officials initially believed him to be in the Atlanta, Georgia area, but the NYPD said the rapper turned himself in at Manhattan’s Midtown South precinct.

He now faces charges including firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and racketeering conspiracy.

Officials also charged alleged gang member Brandon Soto in connection with the Sept. 21 murder of a 15-year-old minor in Poughkeepsie.

The accused individuals also allegedly defrauded COVID-19 economic assistance programs, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Tuesday.

“Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered,” Strauss said.

The alleged crimes span a wide swath of New York: on June 12, Naya Austin, Dezon Washington and Jordan Ingram allegedly robbed a rival drug dealer at gunpoint in Peekskill; on July 20, Stephen Hugh allegedly shot at rival gang members in New Rochelle and on Aug. 28 of 2018, Brinae Thornton allegedly shot at a rival gang member in Brooklyn.