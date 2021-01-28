Brooklyn rapper Casanova denied bail; judge cites danger to the community

NEW YORK — A Manhattan federal court judge denied bail for Brooklyn rapper Casanova following his arrest in connection with Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, officials said Thursday.

The judge cited danger to the community, Casanova’s criminal history and other evidence related to his alleged gang affiliation, officials said.

Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, surrendered to the police in Manhattan in early December. Officials named Casanova and 17 others in an indictment on various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses, prosecutors said. He faced charges on firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and racketeering conspiracy.

Officials also indicted alleged gang member Brandon Soto in connection with the Sept. 21 murder of a 15-year-old minor in Poughkeepsie. The accused individuals also allegedly defrauded COVID-19 economic assistance programs, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

“Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered,” Strauss said.

The alleged crimes span a wide swath of New York: on June 12, Naya Austin, Dezon Washington and Jordan Ingram allegedly robbed a rival drug dealer at gunpoint in Peekskill; on July 20, Stephen Hugh allegedly shot at rival gang members in New Rochelle and on Aug. 28 of 2018, Brinae Thornton allegedly shot at a rival gang member in Brooklyn.