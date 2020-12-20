Broadway stars work to save restaurant hurting amid pandemic

MANHATTAN — It’s been estimated that four out of five restaurants in New York City may not survive this pandemic, but Broadway stars have rallied raise money for a restaurant beloved by theater goers and performers.

West Bank Cafe has been popular for decades, but with Broadway shut down and tourists staying away over virus concerns, owner Steve Olsen has seen sales plummet. Tom D’Angora launched a GoFundMe to save the restaurant.

“I told Steve Olsen, the owner, this was his ‘It’s a Wonderful Life moment,” D’Angora, who’s also running a telethon to help the restaurant, said. “So I immediately put up a GoFundMe and within minutes we had thousands and thousands raised.”

Broadway stars also planned a live streamed Christmas Day telethon to raise donations. Stars, including Alice Ripley, Gabrielle Stravelli, Nathan lane, Matthew Broderick and Melissa Rivers, will help with the telethon.

“It’s a staple of Times Square for me,” Ripley said. “I can’t remember when it wasn’t here and I’ve been here about 30 years.”

Olsen said he was so thankful for the support.

“I want to celebrate with each and every one of you and pay back a little of what I have received from you all,” he said.

The telethon livestream can be watched here.

A telethon will raise money for the West Bank Cafe in Manhattan