Book lovers line up at The Strand as it fights for survival

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — It’s been a day of very long lines, not just for early voting in our area but also to show support for a beloved New York City institution that is in danger of closing because of the pandemic.

Thousands lined up along East 12th St. to buy some of the 18 miles of books at The Strand bookstore.

This landmark of literary New York is in danger of closing forever because of the coronavirus. But when the family that’s owned this store for 93 years put out a plea for support on Friday, the response was overwhelming.

“I sent out the plea at 1 p.m. and by 4 p.m. [our website] had crashed,” Nancy Bass Wyden, the third generation book store owner, told PIX11 News. “It is just so wonderful. I am so appreciative it’s been my grandpa, my father and all my life.”

The Strand was founded in 1927, along “book row,” and was named after the famous London literary hub.

The Strand has survived the Great Depression two world wars, 9/11, bookstore chains like Barnes & Noble, but the pandemic lockdown and now reduced capacity to 50% occupancy threaten to shut this beloved New York institution permanently.

Customers say they won’t let that happen.

“I saw online that they were struggling after the pandemic and I wanted to support such an important piece of the history of New York,” Brenda Famurewa, a Strand customer, told PIX11 News.

Another customer, Yale Richmond, agreed.

“I rarely get rid of a book, they’re like old friends,” he said.

It’s unclear how many books need to be sold to keep the three floors of The Strand open, but judging by the love being shown now by the young and old they may get what they need.

“I love The Strand, because you come in thinking you want one book and you end up with an armload of other books that you end up loving,” 12-year-old Amelia said.

Another customer says there’s no place like it.

“Where else can you get books in New York City?” Ilene Richmond, a Strand customer who comes in to NYC to buy books at the store asked rhetorically. “This one is the best.”

Customers and the owner hope The Strand will survive this challenging time.

“I am going to take it day by day,” Wyden said. “We’ll just keep doing things like this and I know I can depend on the community.”