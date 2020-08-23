Video: Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized for 3rd time by same woman: NYPD

Police charged Juliet Germanotta with criminal mischief after she allegedly splashed paint on a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. (SpotNews.tv)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A woman allegedly tossed paint onto the Black Lives Matter Mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue for a third time Sunday, police said.

Police charged Juliet Germanotta with criminal mischief Sunday after she allegedly splashed pink paint onto the mural.

Video posted to Instagram shows a woman dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume smear paint across the mural as Trump supporters cheer.

Germanotta, 39, was originally arrested in July with several others after they allegedly splashed blue paint onto the mural, officials said. She was also arrested in early August.

The mural, which was slammed by President Donald Trump has been repeatedly vandalized. Trump called the mural a “symbol of hate” in a series of tweets.

It’s one of several similar murals across the country. Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint the one in front of Trump Tower.

“Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside his home is a message to him that in fact Black lives do matter, that Black people built New York City and they’ve never been compensated for all they did,” de Blasio previously said.