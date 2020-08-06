Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Tower mural vandalized for 2nd time by same woman, NYPD says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A woman allegedly tossed paint onto the Black Lives Matter Mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue for a second time, police said Thursday.

Juliet Germanotta, 39, was arrested in July with several others after they allegedly splashed blue paint onto the mural, officials said. This time she was the only one arrested.

The mural, which was slammed by President Donald Trump has been repeatedly vandalized. Trump called the mural a “symbol of hate” in a series of tweets.

It’s one of several similar murals across the country. Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint the one in front of Trump Tower.

“Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside his home is a message to him that in fact Black lives do matter, that Black people built New York City and they’ve never been compensated for all they did,” de Blasio previously said.