Billy Joel reschedules Madison Square Garden concerts for late 2021, early 2022

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Musician Billy Joel makes various donations to assist relief efforts during COVID-19 pandemic
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Billy Joel is rescheduling six of his regular Madison Square Garden concerts for late in 2021 and early in 2022.

The Long Island piano man will resume his monthly residency at the Garden on Nov. 5, 2021 for a show that was initially slated to take place 19 of 2020. Shows originally scheduled for April through August of this year will be rescheduled.

Tickets for the original show dates and initial rescheduled show dates will be valid for the corresponding new rescheduled dates in 2021 and 2022.

Ticketholders can request a refund over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the new rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the new rescheduled show date and no action is needed by the ticketholder.

Billy Joel began his residency at Madison Square Garden in January of 2014. The run of shows has lasted 73 sold out concerts at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday