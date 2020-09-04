Billy Joel reschedules Madison Square Garden concerts for late 2021, early 2022

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Billy Joel is rescheduling six of his regular Madison Square Garden concerts for late in 2021 and early in 2022.

The Long Island piano man will resume his monthly residency at the Garden on Nov. 5, 2021 for a show that was initially slated to take place 19 of 2020. Shows originally scheduled for April through August of this year will be rescheduled.

Tickets for the original show dates and initial rescheduled show dates will be valid for the corresponding new rescheduled dates in 2021 and 2022.

Ticketholders can request a refund over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the new rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the new rescheduled show date and no action is needed by the ticketholder.

Billy Joel began his residency at Madison Square Garden in January of 2014. The run of shows has lasted 73 sold out concerts at the World’s Most Famous Arena.