Battle lines drawn: UWS residents want homeless out of neighborhood

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Mayor Bill de Blasio promised last week that he would be moving homeless New Yorkers out of three luxury hotels on the Upper West Side and back into the city’s shelters soon.

But how soon? That’s what a group of Upper West Siders are demanding to know.

The battle lines appear to be drawn. On the one side, a growing Facebook group with now more than 12,000 members complaining about the 700 homeless men that moved into three luxury hotels in their neighborhood last month.

The Upper West Siders for Safer Streets page has now morphed into the West Side Community Organization. They’ve hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the city with an ultimatum: either come up with a timetable by Friday to move them out, or we’ll see you in court.

“Each day is a danger to the residents in the hotels and the people in the neighborhood,” Alison Morpurgo, co-founder of the West Side Community Organization, told PIX11 News. “There are thousands in the community who are concerned about the start of school.”

On the other side are homeless residents moved by the city into the Lucerne and two other hotels because of COVID-19 concerns in the city’s crowded homeless shelters.

“Our clients are very intimidated by the pushback and they don’t want to leave their rooms,” Maxine Davila, senior peer counselorr for Project Renewal Recovery Center, told PIX11 News. “They are crying. They didn’t ask to be placed here and the pushback seems to be attacking them personally.”

The New York City Department of Homeless Services response told PIX11: “We’re watching our health indicators closely and working with DOHMH to determine when and how clients can be safely relocated back to shelters from the temporary emergency hotel relocation sites, and we’ll inform communities when our City is ready to take that step.”

Advocates say the COVID-19 risk remains for these individuals if they’re forced back into shelters.

“Everybody has a right to shelter,” Josh Goldfein, Legal Aid Society staff attorney, told PIX11 News. “The safer place for people right now is in a hotel. If people are in a situation where they are likely to contract a highly contagious disease it will spread.”

And there are groups that support the homeless in hotels and they are calling on de Blasio not to cave in to political pressure.

The Open Hearts Initiative will be holding a sleep-in and art protest starting at 6 p.m. in front of the Lucerne Saturday night.