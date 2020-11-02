Badly burned body found in subway tunnel in Lower Manhattan: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — The NYPD was investigating early Monday after they said a body was found in a subway tunnel in Manhattan’s Financial District.

MTA workers were conducting an inspection around 2 a.m. at the Wall Street station when they discovered the body, according to police.

The unidentified body was found on the roadbed, between the tracks, in the subway tunnel, authorities said.

The body was badly burned and decomposed, and had likely been there “for awhile,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

According to police sources, it’s possible the victim had touched the electrified third rail but police had not confirmed this.

The police activity at the Wall Street station caused subway service disruptions Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. the MTA tweeted that riders should expect longer waits for the No. 2 and 3 trains in both directions after an earlier NYPD investigation at Wall Street.

