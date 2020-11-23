Astor Place Hairstyles gets the ‘miracle’ it needed to stay open

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The pandemic will not force the closure of a popular haircut place in the East Village, a fear that almost became a reality.

Staff heard that that a group of investors has agreed to take over operations and keep Astor Place Hairstylists going.

The shop has been a family business since 1947 along Astor Place and Broadway.

At the end of October, current owners John and Paul Vezza had said they would likely have to close in November

“Barring a mairacle,” they both added at the time.

That miracle came.

About 40 people are on staff. Their jobs are now saved.

But John Vezza said he and his brother will be leaving the business.

Business has been down 90% since the pandemic. They reopened when new regulations were issued June 22.

Walk-ins and appointments are still welcome, as they have been for seven decades.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his thanks to Jeff Gural, Jef Pollock and Howard Wolfson for helping to make it happen.

Stylist Steven Hammond said some of the new owners are clients, as well, keeping things in the family.