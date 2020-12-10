Artists and neighbors create mosaic swan mural in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The birds have landed along Broadway in Upper Manhattan.

More than 300 murals feature birds that have been or are endangered are appearing in various spots around Audubon Park. Read about the project from the Audubon Society.

The current installation is on West 163rd Street at Broadway.

Artists Carlos Pinto and John Sear began with drawings and crafted the swans from tiles.

“It’s an honor and it’s our duty as human beings,” Pinto said.

The mosaic was created with recycled pieces of glass, mirrors, plates and cups.

“All these things are being disregarded and now put to life to share with everybody,” Sear said.

Trumpeter swans were hunted nearly to extinction in the 20th century. About 90 murals are currently on display. The project began in 2014 and included painted pieces.

This is the first mosaic work.