Anti-Trump protest at Columbus Circle

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — A small protest of a few dozen people formed at one of the Trump Organization’s iconic properties in Manhattan Wednesday following the chaos that erupted at the U.S. Capitol.

About 40 to 50 anti-Trump demonstrators protested outside Trump International Hotel & Tower in Columbus Circle.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

The Associated Press contributed.