Amazon hiring 2,000 new workers for Manhattan tech hub expansion

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Amazon plans to hire more than 2,000 workers in New York City as part of an expansion to its Manhattan tech hub, the company announced Tuesday.

The new tech and corporate jobs are part of a wider expansion and investment in cities across the country — including Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Phoenix, and San Diego — for a total of 3,500 new positions.

“People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their careers — from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of human resources at Amazon, said Tuesday in a blogpost statement. “These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools. We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce.”

The new positions span several Amazon divisions, including Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech, and Amazon Fresh.

The company is looking to fill myriad rolls, from software engineers and data scientists and product managers and user experience designers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hailed the expansion as more evidence of New York City’s rise as a “true tech hub.”

“Thanks to New Yorkers’ hard work, we’ve bent the curve of coronavirus, achieving, and maintaining, one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, and this major investment by Amazon underscores that we are well on our way to building back better and stronger than ever,” Cuomo said in a statement to PIX11. “We have turned New York City into a true tech hub, and Amazon’s increasing presence — buoyed by adding 2,000 jobs during a global pandemic — is proof positive that the Empire State is open for business and that this critical sector will continue to spur innovation and growth.”

Amazon is also currently working toward opening its new 630,000-square-foot office after acquiring the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building in March.

The company currently employs 24,000 workers across New York, and is actively looking to fill 800 existing tech and corporate roles in addition to the 2,000-position expansion, per Amazon.

The Manhattan tech hub expansion comes about a year and a half after Amazon canceled its plan to build a massive headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

