Actor Rick Moranis punched, knocked to the ground in unprovoked UWS attack: sources

Actor Rick Moranis, seen in a 1994 photo to the left, was punched in an unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side on Oct. 1, 2020, according to sources. Police released an image, seen right, of the man accused of the attack. (AP/ NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, NY — Actor Rick Moranis was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground, in an unprovoked attack on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, officials said Friday.

Police confirmed a 67-year-old man was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street when an unidentified man hit him in the head with a closed fist Thursday around 7:24 a.m.

The victim was Moranis, sources later confirmed. The beloved ’80s actor is known for roles in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Ghostbusters” and “Spaceballs,” among others.

Moranis was knocked to the ground by the punch, and suffered pain to his head, back and right hip, police said.

He traveled to a hospital by private means and was evaluated, according to police.

Surveillance images of a person suspected of the attack were released by police. The images appear to show a man wearing a dark-colored “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt.

