Activists and officials demand mayor reverse decision to remove Lucerne residents out

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — After a vigil of solidarity Saturday night at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side, elected officials alongside the UWS Open Hearts Initiative held another press conference to denounce Mayor de Blasio’s decision to move homeless residents out of the Lucerne Hotel, made official Friday.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the lack of regard and humanity by which the city and the mayor has repeatedly treated a group of vulnerable people experiencing homelessness,” said New York State Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal.

The mayor’s office said the shelter residents at The Lucerne would be moved into a hotel in the Financial District which would eventually become a permanent shelter. The mayor’s office says that location will have more space, provide on-site services and is closer to where the men are receiving medical care.

Still, some activists and elected officials are furious, calling it inequality and a setup for a chaotic transition.

A West Side community organization representing some 15,000 residents says this is the right step.

“I wish that they would focus on moving forward,” said Alison Morpurgo, the organization’s vice president, “rather than using the opportunity for more press conferences. It does seem that it’s reached a point of a political opportunity. The Lucerne has become press conference central which I can’t see how that’s helpful to the residents there.”

The city says there will eventually be a permanent shelter on the Upper West Side at some point in the future.