Accused SoHo Chanel robber bragged on social media he could ‘open a small boutique’: Feds

NEW YORK — Federal agents grabbed Brooklyn resident Eric Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Saturday, accusing him of a brazen Feb. 2nd robbery at the luxury Chanel store in SoHo that was caught on a cellphone camera.

“Grab everything,” Spencer, 29, allegedly yelled at three accomplices, according to the federal complaint.

The FBI-NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force worked the case together, accusing Spencer of making off with $189,500 of high-end Chanel handbags and other accessories—and then bragging about it on social media the next day.

Spencer allegedly wrote a post in capital letters, saying he had so many items that he could “OPEN A SMALL BOUTIQUE.”

The FBI complaint said when a security guard approached Spencer during the initial chaos inside the store, Spencer barked, “What are you going to do? Shoot me?”

He allegedly continued by warning store staff and instructing his crew, “Nobody touch me! Get everything! Grab everything!”

Video footage shows the group grabbing items from the Chanel store:

The United States Attorney for the Southern District, Audrey Strauss is prosecuting the case, and Spencer faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if he’s convicted on the robbery charge.

It’s worth noting that this became a federal case instead of a state case.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has been vocal in his frustration with bail reform laws that allow many accused criminals to waltz out of custody with no bail attached to their arrest.

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney, Jr. said, “We allege Mr. Spencer was part of a robbery crew, and in this instance, he carried a firearm during a violent takeover of a retail store. Mr. Spencer’s alleged actions violated federal law, and he is now in our custody.”

Sweeney warned other would-be robbers the FBI was committed to tracking them down with the NYPD and they could expect to spend time in federal courtrooms.

The NYPD’s Manhattan North Grand Larceny Squad also worked on the case, along with the FBI’s Miami Field Office.

Spencer is expected to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon.