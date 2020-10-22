A viral Harlem dance video, and an NY quarantine bubble

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Living and breathing dance is par for the course at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The pandemic has made it difficult for performers to continue their work, but a project the company took on from the organizers of the African American Day Parade and Harlem Week has been a bright spot in challenging times.

“This was another opportunity for us to, not only give them a creative outlet in creating this beautiful work, but also, frankly, employment,” said Anna Glass, the organization’s executive director.

The video, originally released in August, went viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter earlier this month.

“It is a challenging time for the arts right now,” Glass told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “My hope is that, you know, the institution is stronger coming out of this, that we are more vibrant and thriving.”

The video takes viewers through various well-known Harlem spots including the 145th Street subway station, the City College of New York campus, and the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, as dancers perform to the sounds of New Bach, 3rd Movement.

As with many artistic organizations, the pandemic has been difficult for the renowned dance company, founded by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook in 1969. The focus right now is to keep training, says Glass.

Currently, a group of 15 dancers, a choreographer, the artistic director and a production team has taken up residence at a cultural center in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 100 miles north of New York City.

There, inspired by the example set by the National Basketball Association and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, they’re in a bubble until the end of the month _ a coronavirus quarantine bubble.

They’ve set up shop at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York.

With dancers tested before they left earlier in October, tested while they’re onsite and no one allowed to leave and return, it gives them a chance to rehearse and create in a way that’s been in short supply since the onset of the pandemic, Glass says.

“If we were back home in Harlem, the best-case scenario is that we are doing work 10 feet apart from one another and we’re wearing masks, and that’s fine from sort of a basic training standpoint,” said Glass. “But when it comes to actually honing your craft or doing something that resembles a rehearsing, it’s a contact sport.”

