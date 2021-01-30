93-year-old found dead in tub with garment around her neck: NYPD

Manhattan

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police found a 93-year-old woman dead in a bathtub in a Manhattan apartment building Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to the home on Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights around 11:05 a.m., police said.

The victim was unconscious and unresponsive in the tub with no clothing, a black garment around her neck and bruising on her knees, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. A police source said investigators believe her death is a homicide.

Police withheld her identity until her family could be notified.

No arrests have been made.

