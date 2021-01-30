92-year-old woman, 64-year-old son found dead in Manhattan apartment: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A 92-year-old woman and her 64-year-old son were found dead in a Manhattan apartment Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to a request for a wellness check at the apartment on West 23rd Street in Chelsea at around 2:41 p.m. Officers found the woman unconscious and unresponsive on the couch. They then discovered the 64-year-old man in a bedroom, also unconscious.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. No arrests have been made, an investigation is ongoing. The cause of death is yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

